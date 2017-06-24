Will allow actors 'to have full-fledged sex on screen' if 1 lakh votes come for JHMS 'intercourse' dialogue: Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani is currently the most hounded personality in the entertainment business. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are up in arms against him for censoring the word ‘intercourse’ in the second 'mini trail' of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal where Shah Rukh playing a tourist guide Harry throws cheesy lines at ‘tourist’ Sejal, played by Anushka Sharma. She in turn lays down the rule with the creepy tourist guide on the possibility of ‘intercourse’ with him.

The CBFC retaliated by cutting out ratification of casual sex with a random stranger in a strange city. Shah Rukh’s fans didn’t care for the word ‘intercourse’ being ordered out. Pahlaj Nihalani is inundated with hate mail and threats.

Says Nihalani, “For the last one week I am tired of being asked why we censored the word ‘intercourse’ in the trailer to be shown in theatres and on television. Of course, our censoring the word had no effect on the television news channels.They continued to screen the trailer with the ‘I’ word. I want them to know it is strictly against the law to screen censored material on television.”

As for the clamour to restore the word Pahlaj has a deal. “Fine, let the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal get me one lakh endorsements of the word ‘intercourse’ on a news channel. I will personally ask the I & B ministry permission to restore the word. Let me hear one lakh people say that a star like Shah Rukh Khan with his family viewership and huge following among kids talking about casual sex with his heroine, is now part of modern India’s progressive culture, and we’ll not only restore the word ‘intercourse’ we’ll also allow lead actors to have full-fledged sex on screen if they want.”

But for now, he warns, “Don’t break the law. Don’t show censored words and visuals in public places. The law is the same for everyone whether you are a common man or Shah Rukh Khan.”