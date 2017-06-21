Will Akshay Kumar play PM Narendra Modi?

Neither Paresh Rawal, nor Anupam Kher, the buzz in the political quarters of Delhi is that Akshay Kumar is all set to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, there was a strong possibility of Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and even Victor Banerjee playing Modi.

“But the kind of reach and impact that Akshay Kumar’s presence will have in a story on Modi would be far-reaching and productive,” says a source close to the present regime.

Shatrughan Sinha, a vocal and fearless BJP politician ratifies the choice. “Akshay is the Mr Clean of India. His image goes well with the image of the New Shining India.”

Adds Central Board of Film Certification’s chairperson Pahlaj Nihlani, “I can’t think of anyone better to play our Prime Minster than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinema of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji.”