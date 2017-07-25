Will Ajay Devgn be able to break the jinx with Taanaji?

As Ajay Devgn is now gearing to make Taanaji, it needs to be seen if he will be able to rewrite history

As Ajay Devgn is now gearing to make Taanaji, it needs to be seen if he will be able to rewrite history. While Ranveer Singh has had luck with period costume drama Bajirao Mastani, there have been more misses than hits in this genre. Case in point Shah Rukh Khan's Paheli, Salman Khan's Veer, Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey, Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon and Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjodaro. Will Ajay be able to break the jinx?