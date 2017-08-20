Will Aadar Jain and Anya Singh live upto expectations?

The banner, YRF, which is launching them has in the past given some hit pairs to the industry — Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, in which the former made his debut, Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra in the former’s first film, Ishaqzaade.

The banner, YRF, which is launching them has in the past given some hit pairs to the industry — Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, in which the former made his debut, Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra in the former’s first film, Ishaqzaade. It remains to be seen if the new jodi Aadar-Anya is able to weave their magic.

Buzz is the newbies share a good chemistry and show promising talent. Well, we’ll see if the duo live up to the expectations and follow in the footsteps of their predecessors when the movie releases next week.