Whoa! More versions of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' song 'Radha' to be created in multiple languages!

This comes as an important move to cut across geographies to promote the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film...

Shah Rukh Khan is neck deep in promotions for his upcoming Imtiaz Ali film with Anushka Sharma. The trailer and four songs have already been released from the film, in addition to several 'mini trails' that gave us insights into the film and the characters.

Now, the music label for the film is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the songs from Jab Harry Met Sejal are heard globally and are also leading charts. Apart from an aggressive push across national radio stations and TV channels, the label has initiated a unique marketing strategy wherein they have assigned singers to sing the song in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and even Arabic!

Commenting on this initiative, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director - Sony Music India says, “Radha has an instant likeability to it therefore we decided to further leverage the fan love by making it accessible in multiple languages so that it connects with all. These versions will be released from July 20 onwards across all digital platforms.”

The sizzling chemistry between Harry and Sejal in the song Radha has the nation grooving to it with over 30 million views and streams across digital platforms. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.