Whoa! 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan has already got messages from more than 7000 thousand 'Sejals'!

The actor has given a new twist to the promotional strategy of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', keeping it in line with the film's tag line.

Yes, you heard it right! More than 7000 Sejals across the country have written to Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan. Taking further the tag line of the film 'What you seek is seeking you', SRK has undertaken a journey to seek women named Sejal across the country. He had posted a video, asking them to invite him to their city.

The source from the production house had informed, "We initiated a contest led by Shah Rukh that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals." The results of the contest are out now and more than 7000 Sejals across the country have written to the Badshaah of Bollywood, but the city of Ahmedabad has emerged victorious with the maximum number of females named Sejal.

The Dear Zindagi star will now be taking a trip to Ahmedabad to meet a number of Sejals. The 51-year-old will not only meet the women but will also launch the very first song from the film titled 'Radha' on June 21.

The Imtiaz Ali directed flick is all set to release on August 4.