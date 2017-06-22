Essel Group 90 years
When Shah Rukh Khan met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani!

Thu, 22 Jun 2017-06:59pm , PTI

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during his visit to the state for the launch of first song from his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter where he thanked the CM for taking some time off his busy schedule and sharing his personal anecdotes.

"Thank you hon'ble CM @vijayrupanibjp for regaling us with your stories of the past struggles and vision of your future dreams," wrote Shah Rukh. The actor was in Ahmedabad to launch the first song Radha from the Imtiaz Ali-directed movie.

Earlier SRK tweeted a photograph in which he can be seen striking his signature pose in the middle of a large group of girls. "Meri Sejals, meri Radhas... Made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it... Love you," he wrote alongside the photo.

With Anushka Sharma as the female lead, Jab Harry Met Sejal hits the screens on August 4.

 
