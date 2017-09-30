When Diana Penty went back to her school!

Diana Penty recently visited her school to meet teachers and the principal from her alma mater
Diana Penty recently visited her school to meet teachers and the principal from her alma mater. Diana says, “It was so overwhelming going back to school after all these years — walking through the same grounds, visiting my old classrooms and meeting all the teachers. I spent the most important, formative years of my life at St. Agnes’ High School and I can proudly say that the person I am today, is because of the discipline and strong values that became part of me during my 12 years in school.”