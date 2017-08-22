When beau Tiger Shroff turned saviour for Disha Patani and saved her from an embarrassing moment

Disha Patani was saved the embarrassment of an oops moment at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week by beau Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani was to walk the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra but she changed her mind quickly and took to the red carpet instead.

Wondering what changed her mind? Well, a MidDay report suggests that it was rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who had walked the ramp just before Disha and he walked up to her and said something. Post that, Disha changed her mind and didn't take the runway.

So what actually happened was, when Tiger was walking the ramp, he noticed that the runway floor had a reflective glass surface and since Disha was wearing a short dress, it could have resulted in an embarrassing moment had she walked the ramp. So, Disha quickly changed her mind and left the ramp. She then posed for the paps at the red carpet.