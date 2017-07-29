When Anil Kapoor played a prank on the entire 'Mubarakan' team!

Mubarakan has just released and the Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor chemistry has been loved by the audiences. The chacha-bhatija had a lot of fun shooting the film. When they were in London, there were several fun moments that they shared together. The entire cast agrees that shooting for the film has been a fun ride altogether. But little does anyone know that Anil Kapoor was a total prankster. He pulled a prank on the whole crew, right before the trailer launch. So hua yeh that Arjun and Ileana D’Cruz were completing their patchwork for the film. Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty weren’t required for the shoot and hence were not a part of it. When Anil heard this, he decided to be a little mischievous. He went on the sets and threw a tantrum. He asked the team why they were shooting without him and also threatened to not promote the film at all. Says a source, who was present on the sets that time, “Everyone got really scared. Arjun was shocked, Ileana didn’t know how to react and the producers were in a fix. Just when everything got a little serious, Anil broke into a laugh and said he was just fooling the crew.” Only Anil can do this!