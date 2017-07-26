When Akshay Kumar got knocked down by his daughter Nitatra, Watch video!

Akshay Kumar is known as the Khilaadi Kumar of Bollywood owing to his successful action stunts in movies. But looks like even he didn't see that his daughter Nitara will be his perfect match and give him competition.

Recently, Akshay, being the doting father that he is, decided to take his adorable daughter Nitara out to play in the park. Little did he know that he would be knocked down (literally) by Nitara in no time.

What actually happened was, Nitara, while playing on the swing, happened to kick Akshay right on his chin, making him stumble and lose his balance. Now that it's proven that even little Nitara can kick like dad Akshay, it'll be safe to say that Akshay needn't worry about carrying his legacy forward.

Watch the video below and you'll know what we mean:

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar.