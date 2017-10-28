What would your warning label say?

Here’s a word of cauTion before you rub these celebs the wrong Way

While we are all on our best behaviour when we are surrounded by acquaintances or colleagues, we all have personality traits that are not known to anyone. Now imagine if you were forced to wear a warning label. Wouldn’t it be the ideal way to let people know what your personality type is or what is that one thing that you will retort to when pushed to the limit of endurance? We posed the question to a cross-section of celebs. Here’s what they had to say...

Tusshar Kapoor, actor

Don’t mess with me, my sun sign is Scorpio

Jackie Shroff, actor

The Original

Sajid Khan, host and filmmaker

Beware, I have a warped sense of humour

Sharman Joshi, actor

To avoid any serious injury don’t tell me how to do my job. Rest, I’m harmless

Maria Goretti, television personality

Mercurial

Apurva Asrani, writer

Don’t mess with writers. We will describe you

Swara Bhaskar, actor

Sees through bullshit...all kinds of bullshit

Iqbal Khan, actor

Dishonesty with me is gonna cost you your skull!

Sophie Choudry, actress-singer

Trust me... my mind is way hotter than my body!

Raghu Dixit, Musician

If you are meeting me, don’t ever be late

Karishma Kotak, actress

Extremely fragile. Handle with utmost care

Rashami Desai, actress

Beware of your expressions... they speak volumes

Sorabh Pant, stand-up comedian

Caution: Will offend

Diandra Soares, model

The chains on my mood swing just snapped...RUN

Nikhil Thampi, designer

You be good to me, I will be best to you

Shweta Pandit, singer

Subject to spontaneous outburst of sarcasm

Rahul da Cunha, theatre personality

I’m HGHG — (Half Goan Half Gujju)

Rohan Shrestha, photographer

Adult supervision required

Shaheen Abbas, jewellery designer

Rollercoaster ride ahead

Jasmine Sandlas, singer

Let’s get ready to ramble

Pria Kataaria Puri, designer

You don’t wanna mess with the hungry Miss

Arjun Bijlani, actor

Beware of my attitude!