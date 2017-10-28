What would your warning label say?

Here’s a word of cauTion before you rub these celebs the wrong Way
While we are all on our best behaviour when we are surrounded by acquaintances or colleagues, we all have personality traits that are not known to anyone. Now imagine if you were forced to wear a warning label. Wouldn’t it be the ideal way to let people know what your personality type is or what is that one thing that you will retort to when pushed to the limit of endurance? We posed the question to a cross-section of celebs. Here’s what they had to say...
Tusshar Kapoor, actor
Don’t mess with me, my sun sign is Scorpio
Jackie Shroff, actor
The Original
Sajid Khan, host and filmmaker
Beware, I have a warped sense of humour
Sharman Joshi, actor
To avoid any serious injury don’t tell me how to do my job. Rest, I’m harmless
Maria Goretti, television personality
Mercurial
Apurva Asrani, writer
Don’t mess with writers. We will describe you
Swara Bhaskar, actor
Sees through bullshit...all kinds of bullshit
Iqbal Khan, actor
Dishonesty with me is gonna cost you your skull!
Sophie Choudry, actress-singer
Trust me... my mind is way hotter than my body!
Raghu Dixit, Musician
If you are meeting me, don’t ever be late
Karishma Kotak, actress
Extremely fragile. Handle with utmost care
Rashami Desai, actress
Beware of your expressions... they speak volumes
Sorabh Pant, stand-up comedian
Caution: Will offend
Diandra Soares, model
The chains on my mood swing just snapped...RUN
Nikhil Thampi, designer
You be good to me, I will be best to you
Shweta Pandit, singer
Subject to spontaneous outburst of sarcasm
Rahul da Cunha, theatre personality
I’m HGHG — (Half Goan Half Gujju)
Rohan Shrestha, photographer
Adult supervision required
Shaheen Abbas, jewellery designer
Rollercoaster ride ahead
Jasmine Sandlas, singer
Let’s get ready to ramble
Pria Kataaria Puri, designer
You don’t wanna mess with the hungry Miss
Arjun Bijlani, actor
Beware of my attitude!