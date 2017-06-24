What? Salman Khan says Sunil Grover made him feel 'incompetent', here's why!

Salman Khan recently appeared on Sunil Grover's comedy show to promote his latest release Tubelight. The actor had a blast on the show 'Supernight With Tubelight' along with his brother Sohail Khan.

At an event that was held on Friday, when Salman was quizzed about the show, he was all praises for the host Sunil Grover. The actor had skipped promoting Tubelight on The Kapil Sharma Show and chose Sunil's show instead.

Talking about Sunil, Salman said that he's the only comedian who immerses himself in his character and makes people laugh. "When Sohail (Khan) and I were watching him, I thought, I was the most incompetent actor -- the way he played Mr. Bachchan's (Amitabh Bachchan) role or Dr. Gulati and Guthhi's role... He doesn't try to do comedy. He just plays the character.He is the only one comedian who is not doing comedy. He just plays the character and while doing that he is serious and joking or laughing. When you see Sunil, he doesn't look like a comedian," said Salman.

The actor further added, "People have very funny faces or they are sweet and cute, so that makes people laugh. But he is a serious looking guy and the ways he pulls of these acts is simply outstanding."