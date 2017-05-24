What's cooking? Alia Bhatt meets Sidharth Malhotra's parents at Karan Johar's party!

Though Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra refuse to talk about their relationship in public but lately, they have been spotted together a lot. According to a report on Pinkvilla, Karan Johar recently threw a party where Alia Bhatt met her beau Sidharth Malhotra's parents, who were present at the party too. Alia bonded with Sid's family and the party went on till late night.

The report further states that the actress left the party early as she wanted to avoid the paparazzi. However, soeculations are rife if this meeting is proof that Alia and Sid are planning to make it official?

While talking about his relationship with Alia, Sidharth had recently said, "We (Alia and I) have a great working relationship. I know her since my first film, so there is an emotional connect. We have always been there for each other’s films. We knew each other before we did films so that bond never changes. We all are professionals and we know how to work for the film or a scene. Initially, it used to affect my family, they are in Delhi…They were not aware of all this…How and what is written. They used to question. We are getting trained and used to it."

Alia and Sid have never admitted on being in a relationship so we still await a confirmation on the same.