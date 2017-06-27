What message is Karan Johar trying to convey through his self musings on Twitter

Karan Johar has been lately tweeting about trends like selfies, social media and botox that have taken over our lives
Karan Johar has been lately tweeting about trends like selfies, social media and botox that have taken over our lives. While he slams some of them, he is also philosophising about various aspects of life like failure, infidelity, delusion, not to forget nepotism that was made famous by Kangana Ranaut, who accused him of indulging in it. Is KJo subtly taking a dig at her? Or are these his self-musings? One thing’s for sure, the filmmaker is trying to send a message with his tweets. Read on..
TWEETS
- Dear positivity...you are so easily available and yet we never shop for you...maybe you should play hard to get so we respect you more....
- Dear infidelity....can you move base from relationships to the gym..cheating on work outs with carbohydrates and sugar can be your new plan
- Dear Nepotism...can you pave the way for skepticism and cynicism....both these words also want to be famous!!!!
- Dear Selfie.... you were a feature but now you are a creature.. we have been attacked by you! Help! Is there a rehab for selfie addicts??
- Dearest Social Media....you killed conversation....reduced memories to an update...and appreciation to a “like”...please leave sleep alone!
- Dear Failure...you think you are looked down upon...but you don’t realise how important you are to success....you bring on the motivation...
- My dear Twitter Troll....there is a new product in the market...it’s called a LIFE... please get one!! offer is open till stocks last!!!
- Dear Airport Look...I can see the pressure is getting to you...don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over....
- Dear Delusion....haven’t you over stayed your welcome... all you do is pad an unproductive ego! Please leave and let reality breathe!!!
- Dear Botox....please leave the universe...you have destroyed what you set out to do....now please pave the way for self esteem again....