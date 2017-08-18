Wedding Bells! Riya Sen gets hitched to long time beau Shivam Tewari in a hush hush ceremony, check pics!

Recently, the news of Riya Sen tying the know with her long time boyfriend Shivam Tewari had been doing the rounds and the duo finally got hitched on Thursday. A report on IndianExpress suggests that the wedding ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

While everyone has been waiting to catch a glimpse of the wedding pictures, they are finally out. The folks at SpotboyE shared a picture after the wedding ceremony. Riya's sister Raima Sen also shared a picture from the do on her Instagram account.

Check them out here:

A post shared by Raima Sen (@raimasen) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

(Riya Sen's family at her wedding, Image via SpotboyE.com)

On the work front, Riya is all set to make her debut in the digital world with Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Ragini MMS 2.2. On the other hand, her husband Shivam is a travel and photography enthusiast.

Talking about the kind of guys Riya and Raima would want for their life partners, their mother Moon Moon Sen had earlier told TOI, "Raima likes tall and witty guys, while good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don’t realise its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else.”

Riya's late grandmother Suchitra Sen is also one of the most esteemed and respected actresses of Indian Cinema.