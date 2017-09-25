How confident were you about winning the competition?

To be honest, we weren’t confident (about winning) at all. Seeing the other three bands, When Chai Met Toast (Kochi), Knight Shades (Delhi), and The Family Cheese (Mumbai), perform we thought all four of us had an equal chance of winning.

Who was your toughest competition?

All the other three bands were equally good. Each of them brought different sets of skills to the platform, which made the entire evening a total delight.

What was the best part about participating?

We got a platform to showcase our talent in front of the leading stalwarts of the music industry and a cheering crowd not just once, but twice! At the east Zonal Finale, we were already nervous playing in front of Rudy Wallang (Soulmate) and Papon, but as we saw the other contestants perform with such zeal, it gave us the required motivation. Performing at the entertainment heart of the country, Mumbai, is an experience to be cherished.

What’s next?

We are currently shooting a music video for our next single, which will release next month. Hopefully, an album, too, next year. Out next gig is Weekender NH7, Meghalaya, on October 27-28 where we will be sharing the stage with the likes of Steve Vai, When Chai Met Toast, etc, and then there’s the North East Festival in Delhi November 3-5.