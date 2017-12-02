Watch: You can't afford to miss how Rekha introduced Deepika Padukone at a recent award function

At a recent event held last night, Deepika Padukone was presented an award by none other than the evergreen actress Rekha. Deepika was presented an award for the Most Glamorous Star (female), by the yesteryear actress Rekha.

Rekha welcomed Deepika in a very unique manner by reciting shayaris followed by wonderful words for the Padmavati actress. Rejoiced Rekha shared, "Ladies and gentleman please put your hands together to the one who is reigning supreme, I have nothing to say before I take her name" and then the actress folded her hands for Deepika.

Rekha who is known for her kind words also spoke a lot about the actress, calling her a queen, the queen of hearts, a woman who went on to create her own destiny. Deepika was immensely overwhelmed by Rekha's gesture as she hugged the ace actress the moment she made an entry on the stage.

Deepika Padukone is currently being largely hailed for her powerful delivery of Padmavati, which is exhibited in the stills of the film. Deepika, known to emote and express through her expressions, held the audience's fascination in the stunning posters of the film.

Watch the video right here: