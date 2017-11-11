Watch: Witness Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's royal romance in 'Padmavati' song 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan'

While we get glimpses of how their eyes do all the talking, we can't take our eyes off how magnificent they look together...

The makers of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati have unveiled the second song from the film titled Ek Dil Ek Jaan. The song highlights the royal romance between Rani Padmavati (Deepika) and Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid).

While the first song Ghoomar had Deepika stealing the show with her on point expressions and dance moves, Ek Dil Ek Jaan bears witness to the unspoken bond of love that binds the Rajput queen to her husband - the Rajput king. While both Shahid and Deepika convey a lot through their smiles and expressions, it's mostly their eyes that do all the talking as the song plays in the backdrop.

We get glimpses of the moments that the duo spend in each other's company. While Maharawal Ratan Singh is totally smitten by his beloved queen, Rani Padmavati can be seen wearing her love and pride for him in her eyes as she performs her duties, both as a loyal wife and as a proud queen.

Ek Din Ek Jaan has a sufi feel to it which elevates the romance between the duo to another level. It gives a feel of the pious bond that they shared. The song has been sung by Shivam Pathak and composed by the helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics have been penned by A M Turaz.

Watch the song right here:

Padmavati is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.