WATCH: This video of Katrina Kaif's shopping date with a kid is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Katrina Kaif is all set to bring the house down with Salman Khan in their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to their hit film Ek Tha Tiger. The poster of the film is already a hit with her fans.

Recently, the director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a video of Katrina shopping with a toddler at a duty free store. In the video, Kat can be seen holding baby Rocky in her arms and asking him which toy he wants to have? She also tells him that they'll have to pay for the toys if they open their packaging.

Now, looks like Arjun Kapoor happened to watch the video and he advised the actress by commenting, "Just buy them all why u discussing the price".

To this, the sensible person that Katrina is, replied writing, "Arrey Arjun we have to instil the value of money money na."

Meanwhile, we still can't get over the cute banter between Katrina and the toddler.

Watch the video right here: