WATCH: This Teacher's Day, here's what Shah Rukh Khan's college teacher has to say about him!

It's Teacher's Day today and the entire nation is thanking their teachers for carving us into the best possible versions of ourselves. Shah Rukh Khan too joined in and shared a video of his Statistics teacher from Hansraj College.

In the video, Shah Rukh's teacher can be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan was a student of Economic honours from 1986-89. I taught him Statistics. I still remember him coming late to the class with his hockey stick and a backpack. But he was a very intelligent student. And he topped in Hansraj College. After graduating, he got a lead role in Fauji. From there, he has achieved such great heights. We are really proud of him. On this Teacher’s Day, I wish him best of everything in life.”

In reply, SRK wrote on his Twitter handle, "Thx to each & every woman,child &man who gave me the confidence to say ‘I don’t know all’ & sorry for being tardy.”

Well, Shah Rukh is one of the most intelligent actors we have in Indian cinema. His thought process and witty nature is evident in his interviews. He has also given us numerous life lessons in his speeches at various occasions as well.