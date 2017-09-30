WATCH: This behind-the-scenes video reveales how Aamir Khan becomes 'Shakti Kumaarr' in 'Secret Spuerstar'

Aamir Khan Productions' upcoming film 'Secret Superstar' will feature Aamir Khan in a very quirky role named Shakti Kumaarr. The BTS showcases the transformation of the sophisticated, elegant and graceful Aamir Khan from his Dangal avatar to the quirky colourful avatar.

Aamir Khan will be seen in a never before avatar in his upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'. The actor is sporting a weird hair do, funky beard and tight and blingy clothes. The BTS video showcases the film's team expressing their thoughts on the colourful character. Everyone from Zaira Wasim, Advait Chandan, Kiran Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Meher Vij to Monali Thakur couldn't contain their laughter while expressing their thoughts on Shakti Kumaarr.

Talking about the character Producer Kiran Rao stated, "Shakti Kumaarr is a music director who is going through a rough time, Such characters are barely written for any actor." Adding to it Aaamir Khan shared, "He is a bit flirt, flirts with girls, Shakti Kumaarr consists of all the bad qualities you can imagine in a man."

Director Advait Chandan who conceptualised the character talked about Aamir Khan getting into the skin of the role saying, "In his personal life, he is really simple, basic and organic. For him to wear these tights t-shirts I think even he had a really good time."

The dedicated actor shared that its very important for him to grab the crux of the character, other things fall in place automatically. The actor also gave a screen test for the role while he was still in his Dangal look, glimpses of which are seen in the BTS.

The BTS showcases Aamir Khan getting his crew member including director Advait Chandan try various funky looks so as to decide which one suits the character the best. The entire team had a blast trying and experimenting various looks in their collaborative effort.Aamir Khan himself tried various clothes and looks which got the entire crew laughing in splits. The actor is also seen breaking into a jig, which the audience has never seem him doing.

Zaira Wasim who earlier played the daughter of Aamir Khan in Dangal shared, "It was a mental jump for me to witness him in these quirky looks." Aamir Khan who has earlier sported a quirky avatar in Rangeela, will be seen going a step ahead in terms of antics in 'Secret Superstar'.

Watch the video right here:

'Secret Superstar' is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The film is slated to release on October 19, 2017.