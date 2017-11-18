WATCH: This behind-the-scenes video of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Aiyaary' is the perfect tease for the film!

Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary which is set to release on this Republic day gives us a glimpse into the story of two Indian Army officers, a mentor and his protege. The film features an ensemble star cast Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.

As the latest treat, Neeraj has shared the 'Aiyaary sizzle', a behind the scenes teaser for the film.The teaser showcases an intriguing storyline highlighting the army background going ahead to create anticipation amongst the audience.

Neeraj Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra have been time and again treating the audience with the shooting experience from the sets of 'Aiyaary'. Director Neeraj Pandey also shared the visuals straight from the director's view as he posted a picture of a drone camera used to shoot Aiyaary

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's Padman on January 26, 2018.