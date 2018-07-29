WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's PDA is too cute for words

Sonam Kapoor (better yet, Sonam K Ahuja) is a very happily married woman. She and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have had no problem showcasing their love in front of everyone. Recently, Sonam was spotted at the launch for one of Anand’s new stores, Bhane. And they’re getting even cuter when the cameras are around.

When spotted by the paparazzi in the middle of the street, donning colour-coordinated outfits might I add, Sonam and Anand hugged each other a few times. Then, because just hugging isn’t enough apparently, Anand proceeded to sweep Sonam off her feet. Literally. He picked up a stunned Sonam, who couldn’t stop giggling, and then they walked away. Anand seems to have come a long way from the more reserved persona he had for the media during their wedding and has embraced the spotlight.

. . .#instabolly #bollywood A post shared by Bollywood Entertainment (@lnstabolly) on Jul 27, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

While the two act lovey-dovey, Sonam is currently busy filming for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film releases February 1, 2019.