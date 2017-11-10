Watch | Shakira and Beyonce shaking a leg at Padmavati's Ghoomar

The controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati seem to have no end, but amidst all of that, we’ve found something related to the movie that is enough to distract everyone.

It is no doubt that we’ve all loved Deepika Padukone’s moves as she dances to the Rajasthani folk dance in the song Ghoomar. Taking it to another level, a social media user has made a mashup of the first song from Padmavati and the video of Beyonce and Shakira’s Beautful Liar. Isn’t that interesting? The mashup video posted on Facebook by a page called The Desi Stuff has garnered over 80,000 hits in the one week since it was uploaded. The user captioned it as, “Sorry, :P”.

In the video, Shakira and Beyonce are seen shaking a leg on the Ghoomar song and to see international pop icons like them dance to the folk dance instead of Deepika Padukone doing her classical moves, is amusing in itself. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, and is slated to release on December 1.