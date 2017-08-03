JHMS song 'Phurrr': Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma bring out their Punjabi dancing skills in this electronic, pop Punjabi number

With just a day to go for the Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal to hit the theatres, enjoy this peppy composition by Pritam and Diplo...

The movie Jab Harry Met Sejal is creating a lot of buzz online. Be it their last song Hawayein, which garnered a huge positive response on YouTube with over 20 million views, to the fun gigs of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma during the promotional events for the film, the two actors have left no stone unturned to take us into the world of JHMS much before the release of the film. Now, with their 6th song titled Phurrr from the film being out ,we are already in love with Anushka aka Sejal and Punjabi brat Harry aka Shah Rukh who are seen in a celebratory vacation mood in the song.

One cannot fail to notice the enticing chemistry between the two actors in the teaser of the song. What more can one ask for when the song's vibe is that of setting your soul free and doing what you love.In the song, audiences can see them breaking lose while doing street dancing amongst a cheering crowd. Sejal can be seen sliding down the stairs and Harry flirting with Sejal dancing their way, creating a party vibe wherever they go on the streets of Portugal.

The entire song has been shot in Portugal as the film revolves around the story of a Punjabi tourist guide Harry who goes out on a journey across Europe with Gujarati girl Sejal to find her missing engagement ring.

Now that we are talking of the song, one must thank the creators and singers who worked for making it the best party number to dance on this year. The song's music is given by Pritam and American DJ Diplo who is also a former Grammy award winner. The tastes of both Punjabi and electronic beats makes it an instant hit and the voice of Mohit Chauhan who sang the fun song Matargashti for Tamasha doesn't fail to surprise us this time too.

The catchy lyrics by Irshad Kamil makes it a winner which will make us thump to its electrical energy and recreate a party feeling in our minds each time we listen to it on loop. With such amazing songs and anticipation for the movie to be one of the best rom coms to date ,one cannot wait for its release tomorrow.

Watch the teaser of Phurr song here:

Also checkout King Khan's social media posts on the song which will surely invite you to hit the dance floor -

‪Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai? #Phurrr @diplo @ipritamofficial @anushkasharma @redchilliesent A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:11am PDT