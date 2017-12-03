WATCH | Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's heart-melting love song 'Dil Diyan Gallan', perfect for a cold Sunday afternoon

The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai may have only focussed on 'Tiger' Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as fierce tigress in action mode but the songs from the film are all set to encash their crackling chemistry.

After making fans groove to their swag in Swag Se Karenge Swagat, the makers of TZH have unveiled the much talked about love song Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai featuring the two actors. The song was launched some time ago on Salman Khan’s much talked about show Bigg Boss 11 and in the presence of his co-star Katrina Kaif.

Talking about Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai we have to admit that more than anything, Katrina and Salman’s romance is something that will make this love ballad a memorable one.Bhaijaan seems to be smitten by his lady love and her beauty. Not just the two good looking stars, you won't be able to take you eyes off the exotic location as well. Salman-Katrina look so gorgeous together that the romantic moments between them will secretly make you wish to see them as a couple in real life.

Speaking about the song, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had said, "It is a passionate, romantic track that captures the beauty of a mature love story. We have filmed Dil Diyan Gallan in an old school, vintage way to bring alive the romance that two mature people share. It comes at a crucial moment in the film and sums up the love story of Tiger and Zoya, who are hardened ruthless spies and their hearts only melt for each other."

Tiger Zinda Hai hits theatres on December 22, 2018