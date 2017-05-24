WATCH: Ranveer Singh promotes 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', Sachin Tendulkar's reaction is PRICELESS!

India's very own cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to be released on May 26. A number of B-Town celebs have come forward in order to promote the movie on social media.

The latest to join the line is none other than Ranveer Singh. The actor who has now become synonymous to 'powerhouse of energy', took to his Twitter account and posted a video of himself, wearing a cricket jersey with his name written on it.

In his own amicable style, he says, "Ladies and gentlemen there's only three days to go for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Theatres are turning into stadiums. It's a rare insight into the life an times of one of the greatest sporting heroes, sporting legends off all time. Our hero! Our legend! Come watch and be inspired by him again."

He then adds, "What a Player! What a wonderful player" and followed it up by the chant of "Sachin...Sachin." He captioned the video writing, "Theatres turning into stadiums! #sachinabilliondreams #3daystosachin @sachin_rt"

To this, Sachin replied writing, "A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes"

A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes https://t.co/SEAkt2txF0 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 24, 2017

This isn't the first time that Ranveer has come on board to promote another movie. Recently, he was also seen promoting Half Girlfriend with his buddy Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier, he has promoted Badrinath Ki dulhania with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar's Rustom and several other B-Town flicks.

Coming back to Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a number of Bollywood stars have shared their videos in which they've spoken about how Sachin has been inspiring them for all these years. Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Babu and many others have wished him luck for the film.

Check out the videos right here:

Waiting to see my hero on screen. The story of a man who changed the cricketing world and is the very reason for many to do so. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/qH1GqCxhuq — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) May 20, 2017

Legend, Superhero, Master Blaster Many names.. 1 man.. #SachinABillionDreams Can't wait to see his story unfold. All the best @sachin_rt :) pic.twitter.com/c192KEYdcn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2017

.@sachin_rt thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/pYn3obyxTW — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2017

@sachin_rt you have been my childhood hero & inspiration. Looking forward to watching you in #SachinABillionDreams! #5DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/Aa2ShNxh2R — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 21, 2017

@sachin_rt journey has inspired billions & thanks to #SachinABiliionDreams,The Legend continues to Inspire. Can't wait to watch this one pic.twitter.com/J9Zgg9rJsD — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 22, 2017

@sachin_rt. you are one in a billion inspiring billions/wishing you all the best!! pic.twitter.com/xokupblUSh — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2017

Clearly I can't control my excitement Thank you @sachin_rt sir for inspiring us over the years! Yayy #SachinABillionDreams. #4DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/6OGPbCad57 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 22, 2017

Once in a millennium there comes a person who inspires billions... @sachin_rt... #SachinABiliionDreams @SachinTheFilm 26th may 2017! Aaaaa pic.twitter.com/b1NaG4SBu8 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 22, 2017