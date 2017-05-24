Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: Ranveer Singh promotes 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', Sachin Tendulkar's reaction is PRICELESS!

alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 24 May 2017-10:10am , DNA webdesk

Ranveer Singh does it again!

India's very own cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to be released on May 26. A number of B-Town celebs have come forward in order to promote the movie on social media.

The latest to join the line is none other than Ranveer Singh. The actor who has now become synonymous to 'powerhouse of energy', took to his Twitter account and posted a video of himself, wearing a cricket jersey with his name written on it.

In his own amicable style, he says, "Ladies and gentlemen there's only three days to go for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Theatres are turning into stadiums. It's a rare insight into the life an times of one of the greatest sporting heroes, sporting legends off all time. Our hero! Our legend! Come watch and be inspired by him again."

He then adds, "What a Player! What a wonderful player" and followed it up by the chant of "Sachin...Sachin." He captioned the video writing, "Theatres turning into stadiums! #sachinabilliondreams #3daystosachin @sachin_rt"

To this, Sachin replied writing, "A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes"

This isn't the first time that Ranveer has come on board to promote another movie. Recently, he was also seen promoting Half Girlfriend with his buddy Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier, he has promoted Badrinath Ki dulhania with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar's Rustom and several other B-Town flicks.

Coming back to Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a number of Bollywood stars have shared their videos in which they've spoken about how Sachin has been inspiring them for all these years. Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Babu and many others have wished him luck for the film.

