Watch 'Mubarakan' Trailer 2: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor give you a double dose of laughter!

After leaving us all in splits with the first trailer, the makers of Mubarakan have now unveiled the second trailer of the film and it's hilarious in the truest sense of the term. The new trailer gives us more insights into what kind of jokes and fun awaits us in the movie that is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.

The entire trailer is a montage of some of the numerous funny moments that are scattered throughout the film. Be it Anil Kapoor's subtle dig at Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab or Arjun Kapoor's imitation of the 'angry young man' Amitabh Bachchan, the film looks like a total firecracker.

We get to see lesser of Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty but it kinda works, for it keeps the mystery of their characters alive. We do know that they play love interests to the two characters played by Arjun (Karan and Charan). It'll be interesting to see how their characters shape up in the film.

We also get introduced to Nesha Sharma in this trailer who apparently plays Anil Kapoor's girlfriend in the film. Ratna Pathak Shah and Rahul Dev are surely the ones to watch out for. A trademark Anees Bazmee film, replete with jokes and situations that actually manage to make you laugh your heart out.

Watch the laughter riot trailer 2 of Mubarakan right here: