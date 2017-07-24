Watch: Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'fun'tastic times in Bareilly Ki Barfi's song 'Sweety Tera Drama'

If the trailer wasn't enough to get us excited,here comes the first song from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi titled 'Sweety Tera Drama'.The song which opens with the words "The craziest family invites you to the tastiest entertainer" will some turn out to to be wedding anthem of the season. 'Sweety Tera Drama' is every bit a typical wedding number played at a middle class sangeet ceremony with the whole family dancing in the background . And Kriti Sanon is the apple of everyone's eye, with both the two heroes vying for her attention, Ayushmann Khurrana dancing their hearts out.

The three surely seem to be having a good time doing all the laktas and jhatkas in the track penned by Shabbir Ahmed and music given by Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch the song here :

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a love triangle set in a small town, where both Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana trying to woo Kriti's character Bitti. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Twari is set for a release on August 18.

The film is extremely crucial for Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, whose last two releases bombed at the box office. While Kriti's sizzling chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't save Raabta from tanking at theatres. Ayushmann's Meri Pyari Bindu also couldn't find audience in midst of Baahubali 2's craze.