WATCH: Katrina Kaif gets booed by Salman Khan-maniacs but her dignified response is making her fans proud

Apart from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the 'Dabangg Reloded' 2018 tour featured Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Dheva, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul. And, from what can be gauged from the various pictures and videos that are being shared online, the tour was a huge hit!

However, there's a certain video of Katrina Kaif going viral on social media which highlights a completely different side of the tour. One would imagine that these Indian stars would have received a warm welcome in US and Canada but turns out, these people didn't have it easy there. In a recent video from Vancouver, Katrina can be seen walking out of her hotel amidst loud verbal abuses by fans, who had apparently come to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actors.

The minute-long video shows Katrina walking towards her car, surrounded by security, when a woman (off-scree) screams at her for not taking selfies with them. "We don't want to take a pic with you! Booooo!," she is heard saying.

A seemingly tired yet poised Katrina turns around and says, “You shouldn't do that, guys. I am very tired and I had a long show.” but the woman continues mocking her and says that she needs to have a 'better attitude'. To which Katrina says, “Ma’am, please calm down!”

Taking advantage of the situation, some fans start gathering around the actress for pictures. Katrina happily obliges all of them, looking unbelievably calm in front of the camera. But, the woman keeps on taunting her. The video ends with her saying that they're here “for Salman Khan. Only for Salman Khan!”

Here's the video -

Here are a few pictures of Katrina posing with her fans in Toronto, Canada

Here's how Salman was welcomed in Toronto -

While the woman might have felt like a hero that day, today she is being called out by everyone for unnecessarily pestering the actress. Katrina's fans are extremely proud of the way she handled the entire situation.

DNA had earlier reported that Katrina was the most handsomely paid actor on the tour, after Salman Khan. “Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she’s a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She’s being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows) whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 cr to Rs 8 cr. But Jackie’s remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona,” a source revealed.