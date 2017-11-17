Watch | Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in search of 'India’s Next Superstar'

With Dharma Productions’ film Dhadak, which is all set to launch Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar seems to be cementing his ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ image. But it seems the filmmaker is now trying to break out the shell and is ready to give a platform to people who aspire to be part of the film fraternity.

On Friday morning, Karan took to Twitter to announce a new show on Star Plus where we will see him and Rohit Shetty coming together to hunt for India’s Next Superstars, as the name suggests. He posted a video which gave us a glimpse of what the show is about and wrote, “The MEGA hunt for INDIA'S NEXT SUPERSTARS! Supremely excited to be on this show with ROHIT SHETTY!! Get set go......@StarPlus …”

The MEGA hunt for INDIAS NEXT SIPERSTARS! Supremely excited to be on this show with ROHIT SHETTY!! Get set go......@StarPlus ... pic.twitter.com/wbswFqbkwP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 17 November 2017

In the promo, we see the crowd cheering as Karan gets out of his car looking all suave in a black tuxedo, while Rohit is seen arriving on a bike. Both of them go on and speak what the show is about. “Dhoondne hamare agle film ke hero heroine. Jo is show main apna Hunar dikhayenge, humare agle film ka Superstars Khelayenge. Kyunki Superstars bante nahi, banaye jaate hai.” Well, it seems the show is all about talent because as they both say, “Yeh Spotlight ko hain sirf aapke talent ka intezaar.”

According to reports doing the rounds, casting director Mukesh Chhabra will finalise on the talent that will appear on the show. Contestants will be given every opportunity to showcase their acting skills and dance skills and the winner will be roped in for a role in Karan Johar’s next film. Moreover, the contestants reportedly will be staying together.

Well, looking at both the filmmakers who’ve frequently appeared on various reality shows, we are sure that the show will be high on the entertainment meter. Additionally, Karan and Rohit make for a lethal combination and we just cannot wait to see them share the screen space.