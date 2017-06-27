WATCH: Jubin Nautiyal and Shirley Setia's rendition of 'Raabta' and 'Tu Jo Mila' is the best thing you'll hear today!

YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and singer Jubin Nautiyal have teamed up for a soul-stirring performance for T-Series Mixtape Episode 4. This version of Tu Jo Mila and Raabta is a rendition by both of them has taken the Internet by storm.

The song features a heartfelt melody blended with the rhythmic Trumpet, Ukelele and Cajon. Adding the right texture to the song, Jubin Nautiyal and Shirley Setia deliver with heart-warming vocals. Watching the duo share a beautiful chemistry and create magic, will make you remind of your loved ones.

"It is a dream come true to sing with Jubin Nautiyal. I have been listening to him since I was in New Zealand. When his song Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi came out I used to fan girl over him and working with him now is a great honour," says Shirley.

Jubin has been the melodious voice in popular songs such as Kaabil Hoon from Kaabil, Humma Humma from OK Jaanu, Bandeyaa from Jazba, Tere Liye from Fitoor and Zindagi Kuch To Bata from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Having made a name for himself in the music industry, the singer says he’s happy to be paired with Shirley Setia who is a very talented singer. Abhijit Vaghani has given the music for the song and it has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Further talking about Mixtape, Jubin adds, "It is an amazing concept and especially the idea of combining favourite songs together. I am so happy that T-Series is doing it so perfectly. Shirley has done it very tastefully and that’s how we create magic."

The latest mixtape is sure to set your mood for the evening.

Watch the song right here: