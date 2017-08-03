Watch JHMS song 'Phurrr': Anushka Sharma tries to seduce Shah Rukh Khan while Diplo strikes SRK's signature pose!

Finally! The much awaited number from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal titled Phurrr is out. The song has been grabbing the eyeballs from much before it's release owing to SRK's first time collaboration with Grammy Award winner Diplo who's come on board to compose the music for Phurrr along with Pritam.

he song begins with a shot of Shah Rukh and Diplo emerging from an array of fog and then takes us to the scene where Sejal (Anushka) is apparently trying to seduce Harry (SRK) with her quirky and sexy moves. All this while, Harry enjoys the show, gorging on his pizza.

The scene then shifts from Prague to Portugal, where both of them can be seen exploring the city and letting loose. Be it taking random pictures or breaking into an impromptu Punjabi dance in the middle of the streets of Portugal, the duo light up a spark throughout the song. The visuals of the song are also interspersed with Diplo and SRK doing the signature step of Phurrr with their palms, but the highlight is when Diplo accompanies SRK in striking his signature pose (the one with their arms wide open).

Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi have crooned the song and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Pritam brings out the Punjabi tunes while Diplo's amalgamation of the EDM beats adds extra thump to the song.

Watch Phurrr song right here:

The film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, August 4.