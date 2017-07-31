WATCH: Jab Shah Rukh Khan sang a Bhojpuri song for Anushka Sharma in Banaras!

Team Jab Harry Met Sejal was in Varanasi for the promotions of the film, the duo even savoured the famous 'banarasi paan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are neck deep in promotions for their upcoming Imtiaz Ali film titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. The trio was in the holy city of Varanasi, or better known as Banaras for the promotions today.

SRK has previously visited the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab in India and he also went to Dubai for the promotions of JHMS. Now it was high time that Shah Rukh visited Uttar Pradesh.

SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz seem to have had a lot of fun visiting Varanasi. They savoured on the famous Banarasi paan and even went to interact with the students of a college and talk about their film.

Shah Rukh shared some pics of his time spent in Varanasi on his Twitter account.

Harry, Sejal & Imtiaz had a great time in Varanasi... thank u all for coming & big thanks to @ManojTiwariMP #JHMSInVaranasi pic.twitter.com/rapadJg5F3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2017

Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari played the host to them. Everyone was in for a surprise when Shah Rukh decided to sing a Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Laagelu' for Anushka Sharma. Manoj Tiwai also joined him.

Watch the video right here:

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 4.