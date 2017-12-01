Watch: First song 'Paintra' from Anurag Kashyap's 'Mukkabaaz' packs a punch!

After launching the teaser poster of Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming film, Mukkabaaz, the makers of the film have unveiled the first song ‘Paintra’ from the movie featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Ravi Kissan, Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain.

Celebrated filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated for the first time with their upcoming sports drama, Mukkabaaz. The film is presented by Eros International, Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Also read Rishi Kapoor blasts Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap for failure of films with Ranbir Kapoor

Popular music producer, Udyan Sagar, widely known as Nucleya has composed music for the song, Paintra. The Global Indian Music Award-winner has also collaborated with rapper, Divine for a Bollywood film for the first time. The song comes at a juncture in the film when the protagonist played by Vineet starts prepping for boxing tournament.

The acclaimed musician, who is known for combining EDM along with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds, has composed music for this track. His keen sense of blending different genres is the highlight of his compositions. Not many know that Nucleya is an ardent fan of Anurag’s films. It is learnt that he and the filmmaker met at the latter’s house and decided to work together.

Also read Indian films 'Omerta','Mukkabaaz' selected for Toronto Film

At the song launch event, Anurag shared, “Nucleya recorded a song with the rapper and I loved it. Everything we had tried before that hadn’t worked out.” Nucleya added, “Anurag was really precise in his brief for the song. It’s a Hindi rap number with bass-heavy elements, which is kind of my signature.”

Creating a huge buzz ahead of its release, the sports drama was screened in the Special Presentations’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival. Mukkabaaz is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kissan.

Watch the song right here: