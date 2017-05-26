WATCH: Did you find Shah Rukh Khan in Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' trailer?

SRK has a special cameo in the film and can be seen striking (a variation of) his signature pose as well..

The trailer of Salman Khan's much awaited film Tubelight has been unveiled and the wait of all the Shah Rukh Khan fans who were holding their breaths to catch a glimpse of SRK in it has come to an end as well. Though, SRK has a blink-and-miss appearance in the Tubelight Trailer, the actor can be seen striking his signature pose (yes, the one with his arms wide open), with a slight variation (but we aren't complaining).

Earlier, the Tubelight teaser also had a glimpse of SRK, but it wasn't very clear. Now Shah Rukh's silhouette can be clearly seen in the Tubelight trailer, leaving his fans even more excited.

Fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK in Tubelight, ever since the news of him having a special cameo in the film got confirmed. If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of a magician in the movie.

The Kabir Khan directorial is all set to hit the theatres on Eid this year.

Watch the Tubelight trailer here and see if you can catch a glimpse of SRK: