Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana's mixtape on 'Mera Mann' and 'Yahin Hoon Main' is the best thing you'll hear today!

The last episode of Mixtape season 1 features Ayushman Khurana in two very special tracks Mera Mann & Yahin Hoon Main. Be ready to drown in a melodious rendition and feel the magic of love that surrounds you. The entire mix is soulful and extemely soothing to ears. It's got such a soft, romantic vibe to it that we were left wondering why did it end so soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for the he creates magic behind the mic just as much as he is for his nuanced performances in front of the camera. The singer-turned-actor mesmerises the audience with his latest mix of Mera Mann and Yahin Hoon Main.

Known for being a purist when it comes to his music, the one who believes in letting the simplicity of lyrics and music take centre stage. In this episode of T-Series Mixtape, Ayushmann brings his unique voice, laced with organic tropical house beats, this bubbly rendition will definitely get you hooked on to his sweet-toned voice.

Sharing his excitement about Mixtape, Ayushmann Khurana comments, "It is a great initiative. Mixtape is a cool collaboration of best singers across the nation. A very unique and fresh concept with a mix of commercial and independent music The curator and programmer, Abhijit Vaghani, used a lot of organic sounds. He experimented with the tropical house and synth lines. It was fun performing with live singers and instrumentalists."

Talking about his upcoming releases, Ayushmann Khurana adds, "I have two films releasing soon Bairley Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. I have sung one romantic song called Nazm Nazm for Bairley Ki Barfi composed by Arko and lyrics are by him too. I am really excited about this song as it's the only romantic song in the movie. I am also currently working on a thriller with Sriram Raghavan and Tabu."

With this, the first season comes to a joyful end. Keep watching this space for more updates...