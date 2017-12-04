WATCH | Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's 'action lessons' speaks volumes about their bromance

Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been friends since childhood. Born in film families, the two actors have a close friend circle which has remained intact even when after they entered showbiz.

So while Ranbir Kapoor is yet to feature in action-packed film, his buddy Arjun is a natural when it comes to kicking a few punches on the big screen. Right from his debut film, Ishaqzaade to Tevar, Boney Kapoor's son is a pro at doing stunts on the big screen. So keeping with their buddy romance, Arjun and Ranbir decided to indulge in some action lessons which looks like a lot of fun. Arjun took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of Ranbir and him indugling in a friendly fight and captioned it as “Action lessons #RK&RORO”

Arjun and Ranbir also own teams in the ongoing Super Legue. Arjun Kapoor is the co-owner of Pune team while Ranbir owns Mumbai team. In an interview to DNAAfterHrs earlier Arjun had said, Ranbir and him are going to be at war if their teams play against each other.He said, " Ranbir and I can’t be friends for now, we are in for a war, something like a Battle Royale (laughs again). All our friends will have to wear the Mumbai jersey in the first half and the Pune one for the second half. It’s going to be a great game and I would rather have the game have the value, than Ranbir and me. We both are football fanatics and we love the sport and the fact that we own teams. But yes, I can assure you that the friendly banter is going to be there. There will be an edge to those games for sure."

On work front, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic while Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.