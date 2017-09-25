WATCH: Akshay Kumar wishes his darling daughter Nitara on her birthday in the most adorable way!

Nitara giving a shave to Akshay Kumar is the best thing you'll watch on the Internet today!

These days, star kids grab the limelight wherever they go. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have mostly kept their children (son Aarav and daughter Nitara) away from the paps and may be that's the reason why the netizens start crushing over them the moment any picture or video of theirs is shared by their parents on social media.

On the occasion of darling daughter Nitara's birthday, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to wish her in the most adorable way ever. The actor shared a short video in which Nitara can be seen giving a shave to daddy Akki in the morning. Looks like it's their morning ritual during which the father-daughter duo bond!

Akshay captioned the video writing a heartwarming birthday wish. He wrote,My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess One request,please dont grow up"

Watch the video right here:

My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess One request,please dont grow up pic.twitter.com/FVwjg5Uu1O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2017

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Padman which also stars Sonam Kapoor.