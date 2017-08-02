Watch: Akshay Kumar sends a message in a new language, can you guess what it is?

Akshay Kumar speaking new language and we are eager to decipher it...

Seems like Akshay Kumar loves to surprise his fans time and again! This time, he has shared a video on social media, where he is seen reading verses in Sanskrit and referring to a grantha.

His Sanskrit-speaking, calm and peaceful avatar in the video has certainly piqued everyone's interest! "Bringing to you something interesting. Can you guess what the message is? Send your answer in with #SahiAyurveda. Hint: It's in Sanskrit :)" the Rustom star wrote alongside the Twitter post.

Bringing to you something interesting. Can you guess what the message is? Send your answer in with #SahiAyurveda. Hint: It's in Sanskrit :) pic.twitter.com/V1QAmefGQV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 30, 2017

Were wondering if this is a character for his new film or has the superstar taken up yet another challenge to add to his long list of achievements. What do you think?