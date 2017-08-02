Essel Group 90 years
Watch: Akshay Kumar sends a message in a new language, can you guess what it is?

Wed, 2 Aug 2017-04:15pm

Akshay Kumar speaking new language and we are eager to decipher it...

Seems like Akshay Kumar loves to surprise his fans time and again! This time, he has shared a video on social media, where he is seen reading verses in Sanskrit and referring to a grantha.

His Sanskrit-speaking, calm and peaceful avatar in the video has certainly piqued everyone's interest! "Bringing to you something interesting. Can you guess what the message is? Send your answer in with #SahiAyurveda. Hint: It's in Sanskrit :)" the Rustom star wrote alongside the Twitter post.

Were wondering if this is a character for his new film or has the superstar taken up yet another challenge to add to his long list of achievements. What do you think?

 
