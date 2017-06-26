Watch: Akshay Kumar reveals what happens when he takes a stroll with daughter Nitara!

This is probably the best thing you'll see on the internet today...

Akshay Kumar is not only ruling the hearts of the masses with his films, he's also a doting father to his children Aarav and Nitara. The actor shared an adorable video of him, taking a stroll with Nitara last night on social media.

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen hopping around as they walk. The actor explains the reason behind his jumping strides in the caption of the video. He wrote, "There's always a spring in my step when we are together :) #FatherDaughterTime" on his Twitter post.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. The trailer of the film has already been unveiled and it has met with a great response from his fans.

Check out the video here: