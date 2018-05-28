Watch: Ajay Devgn's son Yug takes up #FitnessChallenge & impresses with his jaw-dropping acts

From Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone and even Anushka Sharma, Bollywood has taken up the #FitnessChallenge initiated by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore very seriously. All celebrities are giving their fans some major fitness goals on social media.

Ajay Devgn also shared a video about #FitnessChallenge and it wasn't the action star but his son Yug Devgn who showed off his jaw-dropping acts. Born to b-town's veteran action director, Veeru Devgn, Ajay became the poster boy of the action film right from his debut in 'Phool Aur Kaante' and his little one seems to be following suit.

In the video, Yug can be seen the seven-year-old is a fitness freak and he can do squats, cartwheels, push-ups, chin-ups and literally flying off the trampoline like a pro. Not just this, he can work out in the gym and has already got the perfect abs. No wonder, Devgn shared the video and wrote, " Yug Devgn challenge Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge."

While Kajol and Ajay Devgn's elder child, Nysa is studying in Singapore, daddy dear rarely lets Yug away from his eyes. His 'Raid' co-star also confirmed that Devgn is a doting father and obsessed with his kids. Ileana D’Cruz told IANS, “He’s a massive family man. He’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with likeminded people then there are no pretenses. So, it’s nice working with him.”

On work front, Ajay Devgn has an untitled film with filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor and Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.