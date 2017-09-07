Watch 'Aaj Zid' song: Witness Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode's steamy romance in this 'Aksar 2' track

After launching the trailer of Aksar 2, the makers of the suspense thriller have unveiled the first song ‘Aaj Zid’ from the movie. From the makers of the musical thriller Aksar (2006) comes yet another riveting, suspense thriller Aksar 2 featuring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Composed by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh, the sensuous number, Aaj Zid is picturised on Gautam Rode and Zareen Khan.

Director Ananth Mahadevan says, “The song showcases some tantalising movements in the film. The audience will be on tenterhooks about what is going to happen. It is a troublesome moment leading to something that will happen to Zarine’s character in the film.”

The song is in the league of the yesteryear song, Tumse Kahoo Ek Baat, crooned by Mohammed Rafi in Dastak. “It has that kind of mood and sensuousness to the song. It is a haunting melody,” the filmmaker adds.

The music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. The film is scheduled to release on October 6, 2017.

Witness the steamy romace of Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode right here: