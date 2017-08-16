Wait, What? Is 'Baahubali' star Prabhas charging Rs 30 crore for 'Saaho'?

Several reports suggest that the actor is being paid almost three times the amount being given Shraddha Kapoor...

Given the massive success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, it didn't come as a surprise when the protagonist Prabhas became one of the most sought after actors, not only in the South film industry, but also in Bollywood. His Bollywood debut has already been much anticipated. If recent reports are anything to go by, looks like Prabhas has increased his fee and for his next titled Saaho, he is apparently charging a hefty sum of Rs 30 crore.

Whoa! Now that's more than what he was paid for Baahubali 2. The actor charged close to Rs 20-25 crore for Baahubali 2 but what he's reportedly charging for Saaho is closer to what the Khans charge for their movies.

A MidDay report suggests that Prabhas will be getting a pay cheque of Rs 30 crore for Saaho. Recently, it was revealed that finally the makers of the film have locked in on Shraddha Kapoor to be cast opposite Prabhas in Saaho. Word has it that Prabhas's fee is almost three times the amount being paid to Shraddha.