Wait, What? Did Deepika Padukone lose a major Hollywood role because of 'Padmavati'?

Deepika Padukone made quite an impressive Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. While her Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in the West and has already signed 2 more Hollywood flicks after Baywatch, Deepika is busy in filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

Speculations were rife about Deepika having lost out on a meaty role in a Hollywood project because apparently, the makers could not arrive on a conclusion regarding her remuneration. Now, a report on India.com suggests that the reason may be her shooting schedule for Padmavati.

As per the report, Deepika was approached by a big studio for a major role, as one of the leads in a film with an ensemble cast. But since Deepika has been avoiding to sign any more movies due to the delay in SLB's Padmavati, she had to reluctantly say no to the Hollywood role.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Deepika was excited about the opportunity of working with the studio and the role that they offered. It would have given her another chance to showcase her acting talent, this time in romantic-drama film.She had to let go of the offer since the producers wanted to start filming this year and start workshops for the actors from August onwards. Since Deep is still neck deep into Padmavati, she wouldn’t have been able to take out time and therefore gave it a pass."

So Deepika chose Bollywood over Hollywood but will her choice pay off well? Only time will tell...