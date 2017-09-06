Wait, What! Amrita Singh ignored Sunny Deol's idea of Karan Deol-Sara Ali Khan debuting together

Sunny Deol and Amita Singh debuted together in 1993 love story Betaab. Their chemistry was so good in the film that rumours about a real life love affair also started doing the rounds. But that wasn't enough for Amrita to let her daughter Sara Ali Khan debut with Karan Deol launch film.

Sunny Deol is launching his son Karan in a film titled Pal Pal De Ke Paas. But not many know that Sunny was wishing to bring the star kids together for the film. According to Deccan Chronicle report, Amrita snubbed the idea. According to the source quoted in the report, “Though Amrita denied that Sunny approached her, the fact is Sunny was keen to launch Amrita’s daughter with his son. Amrita and Sunny share a strong bond ever since their first film Betaab. He never expected that she would be reluctant to launch Sara with Karan together. When the extremely sensitive Sunny sensed her lack of excitement about the idea, he withdrew the offer. He didn’t give her a chance to refuse.”

The idea was to recreate the magic of Betaab, but Amrita turned down the offer as earlier Sara was under a contract with Dharma productions. But instead of debuting under the guidance of Karan Johar as wished by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Singh opted for her friend, Ekta Kapoor's production. Sara Ali Khan will make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The team has also begun shooting for the film starting September 5.