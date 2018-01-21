Trending#

Padmaavat

Arvind Kejriwal

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Vivek Oberoi turns mafia again

Vivek Oberoi


Vivek Oberoi 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Sunday 21 January 2018 7:15 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Vivek Oberoi, who made his debut on the digital platform last year with Inside Edge where he played the antagonist, will be seen in a web series again. Titled A Family, it will be based on the underworld in Mumbai and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor for Alt Balaji. The show is special for the actor as it marks his reunion with Ekta after 11 years. A source says, “Both of them have always shared a warm relationship. They are coming together for a project post Shootout at Lokhandwala, which had released in 2007.”

 
Owing to the popularity of crime dramas in the international digital space, Ekta is keen to explore the genre that focuses on the dark world of mafia. “Vivek plays an integral character, Sharad Juvatkar, in the series. It will be shot and released later this year,” adds our source.Vivek, on his part, says, “I’m excited to team up with Ekta again. My web series is a crime-based drama, which is a first for the digital platform in India. The show will be intriguing in terms of its narrative and the role that I play is challenging.”

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story