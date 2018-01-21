Vivek Oberoi turns mafia again

Vivek Oberoi, who made his debut on the digital platform last year with Inside Edge where he played the antagonist, will be seen in a web series again. Titled A Family, it will be based on the underworld in Mumbai and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor for Alt Balaji. The show is special for the actor as it marks his reunion with Ekta after 11 years. A source says, “Both of them have always shared a warm relationship. They are coming together for a project post Shootout at Lokhandwala, which had released in 2007.”

Owing to the popularity of crime dramas in the international digital space, Ekta is keen to explore the genre that focuses on the dark world of mafia. “Vivek plays an integral character, Sharad Juvatkar, in the series. It will be shot and released later this year,” adds our source.Vivek, on his part, says, “I’m excited to team up with Ekta again. My web series is a crime-based drama, which is a first for the digital platform in India. The show will be intriguing in terms of its narrative and the role that I play is challenging.”