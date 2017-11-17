Vivek Oberoi to release an anti-tobacco video

On the occasion of International No Tobacco Day today, Vivek Oberoi, who has worked closely with Cancer Patients Aid Association, will be creating a video featuring him, to raise his voice against the detrimental vice. Says Vivek, “As a public figure, I feel the need to talk about this on an online platform and address it as a serious issue. Cancer caused by tobacco can be avoided simply by quitting. I’m proud to be associated with organisations that are working in the direction to make addicts choose life over tobacco.”