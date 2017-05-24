Vivek Oberoi attends wedding of acid attack survivor Lalita Benbansi, gifts a house to her!

Acid attack survivor Lalita Benbansi gets a call from a wrong number, falls in love and gets a Bollywood wedding!

Lalita Benbansi is a 26 year old acid attack survivor from Kalwa, Mumbai. In 2012, Lalita was supposed to get married to a different man but the ceremony was cut short when Lalita's cousins attacked her with acid, owing to personal enmity. The acid burnt most of Lalita's face, due to which she had to undergo 17 surgeries.

Around two months ago, Lalita, received this particular call from an unknown man named Rahul Kumar. And, through the play of fate, the two fell in love and decided to get married.

This one call changed Lalita's life and gifted her a Bollywood wedding.

The newly wed Rahul Kumar, a 27-year-old CCTV operator from Malad said, "I did not know a wrong number would change my life", as per ANI reports. "I am feeling very happy. I had never thought that I would ever get married. He, even after knowing about the truth, still remained on his decision to marry me," said the bride, Lalita

Saahas foundation, an NGO has been helping Lalita with her rehabilitation and said that many people from the film industry came forward to help the lovely couple with their wedding. Actor Vivek Oberoi has offered to gift Lalita an apartment in Thane, while designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gifted her a wedding dress and a wedding necklace.

"I wish they stay happy together. He (Rahul) loves her truly. He was telling me that their love story is filmy. It was a wrong number and then they became friends. Now they are starting a new life. Lalita is a strong girl. I met Lalita when we had an awareness programme held by Sahas foundation," Vivek Oberoi was quoted as saying by the agency.

Vivek even shared some pictures of her wedding on his Twitter account.

Check out the pictures here:

Amazng luv stry of my lil sistr Lalita Bansi,an acid attack survivor,gt married 2day 2 n amazng man Ravi Shankar who luvs her fr who she is! pic.twitter.com/Pt4gLh0ASn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) May 23, 2017

Lalita is a true hero cz she proves 2 1000s of acid attck survivors nationwide tht this isnt a full stp,jst a comma,lyf hs mny possibilities pic.twitter.com/tNvooXfIE1 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) May 23, 2017

